Fuerzas israelíes asesinan a dos palestinos en Cisjordania

Latest victims to die at the hands of the #IsraeliOccupation:



Ahmad Kamil (19) & Warani Qatanat (24) were killed in Qabatiya, south of #Jenin this morning.



Since the start of 2023, Israel has killed 127 Palestinians, including 24 children & 6 women.#IsraeliTerrorism expands. pic.twitter.com/IKhnXDEmGI