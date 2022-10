Reportan 42 muertos por tormenta tropical Nalgae en Filipinas

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 15

Severe Tropical Storm #PaengPH (NALGAE)

Issued at 5:00 AM, 29 Oct. 2022

Valid until next bulletin at 8:00 AM today



SEVERE TROPICAL STORM “PAENG” CROSSES THE SOUTHERN TIP OF CATANDUANES AND MAKES LANDFALL IN CAMARINES SURhttps://t.co/SnCnWSOvNe pic.twitter.com/qBzuaEKg5t