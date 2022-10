Sube a 72 la cifra de muertos por tormenta Nalgae en Filipinas

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 17

Severe Tropical Storm #PaengPH (NALGAE)

Issued at 11:00 AM, 29 October 2022

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 2:00 PM today



“PAENG” MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH WHILE MOVING OVER THE NORTHERN PORTION OF MARINDUQUEhttps://t.co/yMDSd1Bjwc pic.twitter.com/gFu2OhfoYr