Explosión en complejo industrial deja dos muertos en Florida, EE.UU.

On Tuesday morning at 8:42 a.m., #MDFR responded to an explosion at a business located on 11350 NW S River Drive in Medley. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large plume of smoke and heavy fire coming from multiple vehicles.



Story: @CBSMiami - https://t.co/UL07RUhMCO pic.twitter.com/QQ10yaWTBM