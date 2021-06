Exigen en Sudáfrica aprobación de vacunas anticovid-19

25 June #COVID19 statics in South Africa .Today the number of new cases is 18 762 and the cumulative cases is 1 895 905. Number of deaths is 215 which brings the total to 59 621. Total number of recoveries is 1 690 380. The recovery rate is 89,2% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Wno5d5LQ3T