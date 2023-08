Evacúan al menos a 48.000 filipinos por supertifón Saola

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 32

Super Typhoon #GoringPH (SAOLA)

Issued at 5:00 PM, 30 August 2023

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11:00 PM today.



SUPER TYPHOON GORING CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN ITS STRENGTH AS IT APPROACHES THE NORTHWESTERN BOUNDARY OF THE PAR… pic.twitter.com/UvjAERgar3