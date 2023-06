Etiopía solicita la membresía del grupo Brics

ETHIOPIA officially requested to join BRICS. Meles Alem spokesperson of @mfaethiopia spoke during a weekly brief.

ኢትዮጵያ ብሪክስን ለመቀላቀል በይፋ ጥያቄ ማቅረቧን ገለጸች https://t.co/rCqxpCLqSN