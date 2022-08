España roza los 5.000 casos positivos a viruela del mono

Spain ���� just announced their monkeypox update:



Catalunya: +95 (1,558)

Andalucia: +78 (623)

Valencian: +48 (284)

Madrid: +32 (2,028)

Galicia: +29 (71)

Other: +39



There are now 79 (1.5%) female cases in Spain



Total added cases: +321

Total cases in Spain: 5,194