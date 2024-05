Cataluña se alista para celebrar elecciones autonómicas

������ With elections this Sunday, here's where polls are in Catalonia right now



��PSC: 28.3% (+5.2)

��Junts: 21.3% (+1.3)

��ERC: 17.0% (-4.3)

��PP: 9.1% (+5.2)

��VOX: 7.5% (-0.1)

��Comuns: 5.4% (-1.5)

��CUP: 4.4% (-1.5)

��CA: 3.3% (New)



(Changes with 2021 Election)