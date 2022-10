Presidencia de Eslovenia se definirá en segunda vuelta electoral

Slovenia, Presidential election (first-round) today:



99.93% counted (mail-in ballots not included)



Logar (SDS-EPP): 34.0% (+20.3)

Pirc Musar (*~Green/EFA): 26.9% (new)

Brglez (SD-S&D): 15.4% (-31.6)

Prebilič (*~S&D): 10.7% (new)

…



