EE.UU. marca récord de detención de migrantes en su frontera sur

In 2021, there were 1.66M arrests on the So. border, passing the prev. all-time high of 1.64M in 2000, according to CBP. In the 1st 10 mos of FY 2022, agents on the Mexican border made >1.8M arrests, a new record high that will likely be >2M when FY 2023 starts in Oct.#OBV https://t.co/nBMwUnXsO4