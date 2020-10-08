Reacción a debate de vicepdtes. cuestiona sociedad en EE.UU.

En los últimos meses se han suscitado conflictos en exrepúblicas soviéticas vecinas de Rusia como Belarús, Armenia, Azerbaiyán y Kirguistán. ¿A qué atribuyes estas tensiones en la región?
Este es el único intercambio cara a cara entre ambos candidatos, previo a los comicios del 3 de noviembre.
El debate de los aspirantes a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos, acontecido este jueves ha generado varias reacciones dentro y fuera del país, en su mayoría como crítica a la sociedad estadounidense actual.
Organizaciones sociales como Code Pink señalaron el fallo de ambos candidatos al creer en el fracking como una opción viable. Al respecto, aseguraron que ese hecho "es un imprudente fracaso a la hora de reconocer la gravedad del cambio climático".
Humanity is facing an existential crisis. The fact that both VP candidates defend fracking is a reckless failure to acknowledge the gravity of climate change. #WarIsNotGreen #VPDebate— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 8, 2020
Mientras, el movimiento Black Lives Matter aseguró que "necesitamos luchar por nuestro planeta. Lo necesitamos para que nuestros hijos y sus hijos puedan sobrevivir".
Our planet is deeply impacted by fracking, by the auto tail pipe, by the ridiculous amount of waste we are unable to properly dispose of. We need to fight for our planet. We need it so our children and their children can survive. #VPDebate #WhatMatters2020— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) October 8, 2020
Women leaders have to navigate so much misogyny and patriarchy. Black women leaders even more so. It’s truly unfortunate and unjust. #SkeeWee #VoteAmerica #VPDebate— Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 8, 2020
Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020
YES! @KamalaHarris will always fight for a woman's right to choose! #democrats2020 #wehaveherback #VPdebate @winwithblackwomen @KamalaHarris @ChrisFNunes @NationalNOW— National NOW (@NationalNOW) October 8, 2020
Let's tax the rich and give that money back to the working class people Trump and Pence stole from them. #VPDebate2020 #VPDebate— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2020
More than 400,000 small businesses have closed for good⁰ and Trump-Pence administration actions have combined to shutter factories eliminating hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs. #VPDebate #VoteForHer #TrumpPenceFailure— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020
The fly knows.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020