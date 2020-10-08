  • Telesur Señal en Vivo
  • Telesur Solo Audio
  • facebook
  • twitter
Noticias > Mundo

Reacción a debate de vicepdtes. cuestiona sociedad en EE.UU.

Aborto, racismo y la Covid-19 entre los temas más polémicos del debate.

Aborto, racismo y la Covid-19 entre los temas más polémicos del debate. | Foto: EFE

Publicado 8 octubre 2020
Aumenta tamaño de Texto - Disminuye tamaño de Texto


Blogs
Bolivia: OEA prepara fraude electoral

Bolivia: OEA prepara fraude electoral

por Ángel Guerra

Argentina. Votación en la ONU contra Venezuela: En nuestro nombre no

Argentina. Votación en la ONU contra Venezuela: En nuestr...

por Carlos Aznarez

Foros

En los últimos meses se han suscitado conflictos en exrepúblicas soviéticas vecinas de Rusia como Belarús, Armenia, Azerbaiyán y Kirguistán. ¿A qué atribuyes estas tensiones en la región?

Este 29 de septiembre se desarrolló el primer debate presidencial en EE.UU. entre los candidatos Biden (demócrata) y Trump (republicano). ¿Consideras se abordaron los principales problemas que afectan a los estadounidenses?




Este es el único intercambio cara a cara entre ambos candidatos, previo a los comicios del 3 de noviembre.

El debate de los aspirantes a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos, acontecido este jueves ha generado varias reacciones dentro y fuera del país, en su mayoría como crítica a la sociedad estadounidense actual.

LEA TAMBIÉN 

¿Cómo se prevé en EE.UU. la política exterior post elecciones?

Organizaciones sociales como Code Pink señalaron el fallo de ambos candidatos al creer en el fracking como una opción viable. Al respecto, aseguraron que ese hecho "es un imprudente fracaso a la hora de reconocer la gravedad del cambio climático".

Mientras, el movimiento Black Lives Matter aseguró que "necesitamos luchar por nuestro planeta. Lo necesitamos para que nuestros hijos y sus hijos puedan sobrevivir". 

Además, la líder de la fundación Martin Luther King, Bernie King, aseveró en el contexto del debate que las mujeres líderes tienen que navegar por misoginia y patriarcado. "Las mujeres negras líderes aún más. Es verdaderamente lamentable e injusto".
 
Sobre el tema, la senadora Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expresó que la actitud de Pence al tratar de que su contendiente respondiera a las preguntas que él formulaba era un reflejo de "la dinámica de género con la que muchas mujeres tienen que lidiar en el trabajo". También la Organización Nacional por las Mujeres (NOW, por sus siglas en inglés) se pronunció por los derechos de las féminas a elegir sobre su cuerpo.
Por otra parte, varias personalidades del arte y la literatura reaccionaron al intercambio mantenido entre los candidatos. En su mayoría mostraron descontento ante la administración Trump y condenaron las políticas de impuestos en favor de los ricos llevadas a cabo por el Gobierno actual.
Una encuesta instantánea realizada por la televisora estadounidense CNN este miércoles dio a Harris como ganadora del debate. Igual resultado mostró un informe publicado por The New York Times, en el que la mayoría de sus colaboradores de opinión (11) concedieron ventaja a Harris frente a dos que se inclinaron por Pence.

The Hill - The New York Times - Prensa Latina
Por: teleSUR - egv - JCVM

Comentarios
0
Comentarios
Nota sin comentarios.