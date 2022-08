Casos de viruela símica en EE.UU. se triplican durante 15 días

How to lower your risk for #monkeypox at an event:

✔️ Consider how much skin-to-skin contact is likely.

✔️ Be mindful of activities (like kissing) that might spread monkeypox.

✔️ Avoid touching rashes.



Learn more: https://t.co/9CpVpahTeC. pic.twitter.com/JdDYFus7M7