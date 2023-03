Descarrila tren con presunto material tóxico en Arizona, EE.UU.

��#BREAKING: Freight train carrying hazardous toxic materials has derailed

⁰��#Topock | #Arizona

⁰Numerous agencies, including hazmat, have been dispatched to the site of a BNSF freight train derailment in Topock Mohave County, situated in close proximity to Exit 9 on I-40… https://t.co/8TQt0gnuzj pic.twitter.com/ISSplQJiTz