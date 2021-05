Decretan evacuación ante posible erupción de volcán Nyirangongo

�� �� �� �� �� �� �� �� �� �� �� �� ��

25/05/2021,Three days after eruption of the #Nyirangongo volcano in #Goma, #North_Kivu , #MONUSCO civil and military engineers explore possibility of reopening Goma-Rutshuru-Butembo road vital for supply of food to the population of Goma. pic.twitter.com/l6UKoaqF7G