Cuba gana plata y bronce en Mundial de Atletismo Budapest 2023

Hugues Zango becomes in the first African athlete to win the men's triple jump at the World Athletics Championship after winning in Budapest with 17.64m



2. Lázaro Martinez (17.41m)

3. Cristian Nápoles (17.40m)