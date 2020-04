Denuncian en Nigeria asesinatos durante cuarentena por Covid-19

As at 11:20 pm 15th April 34 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:



18 Lagos

12 in Kano

2 in Katsina

1 in Delta

1 in Niger



Total confirmed cases 407, 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/a1dJW9mox6