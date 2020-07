ONU alerta que la violencia política no se detiene en Libia

UNSMIL's 2nd quarter civilian casualty report for 2020 reveals that at least 358 civilian casualties (106 deaths & 252 injuries) have been documented between 1 April & 30 June 2020, an overall increase of 173% compared to the 1st quarter of 2020. More: https://t.co/YW5LjvlVtR pic.twitter.com/uFjf47K3vN