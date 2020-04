¿Cómo encara Europa la salida de la emergencia sanitaria?

The EU adds €3.1 billion to 2020 #EUbudget to tackle #COVID19 #coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be used for:

��medical supplies

�� production of testing kits

��transfer of patients for treatment in other ���� countries#WeStandTogether



More info �� https://t.co/DVArOpHVPM pic.twitter.com/Tz7j5aTU36