Fuerzas israelíes matan a cinco palestinos en Cisjordania

UPDATE | 5 people: Jehad 'Amarneh (23), Waleed Zahra (22), As'ad Zahra (33), Mahmoud Jaber (22), and Ghaith Shehada (25) have been killed by the IOF's violent raids on Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/lUvmxByCUb