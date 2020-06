Ciclón Nisarga golpea las costas de la India

NISARGA LAY CENTERED AT 1430 HRS OF THE 03RD JUNE 2020 OVER COASTAL MAHARASHTRA NEAR LAT. 18.5°N AND LONG. 73.2°E CLOSE TO EAST-SOUTHEAST OF ALIBAGH, 75 KM SOUTHEAST OF MUMBAI (COLABA) AND 65 KM WEST OF PUNE.

CURRENT INTENSITY (NEAR CENTER) 90-100 KMPH GUSTING TO 110 KMPH. pic.twitter.com/u4xvdPp4tf