Aumenta a 1.367 la cifra de muertos por el coronavirus en China

China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of novel coronavirus, reported 242 new deaths, and, under new standard, 14,840 confirmed new cases on Feb. 12. Full details:



- 48,206 confirmed cases (incl. 13,332 clinical cases)

- 1,310 dead

- 3,441 recovered

- 33,693 under treatment