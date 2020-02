Cifra de muertos por coronavirus en China aumenta a 812

2,656 new cases of #coronavirus reported in China as of Feb. 8. The total numbers are:



- 37,251 confirmed, including 26 in HK, 10 in Macao and 17 in Taiwan

- 812 deaths, including one in HK

- 2,651 discharged, including one in Macao and one in Taiwan

- 28,942 suspected cases