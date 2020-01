Aumenta a 170 la cifra de muertos en China por coronavirus

#CoronavirusOutbreak in China by the end of Jan. 29:

- 7,736 confirmed cases, including 10 in HK, 7 in Macao, and 8 in Taiwan

- 170 deaths

- 12,167 suspected cases

- 124 discharged from hospitals

- Tibet Autonomous Region confirms its first case



