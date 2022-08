Canciller ruso critica visita de Nancy Pelosi a Taiwán

Customers visiting @7eleven convince stores in Taiwan this morning were greated with video advertisements calling Pelosi a warmonger (戰爭販子裴洛西 ) and admonishing her to “Get out of Taiwan” (滾出台灣)#Taiwan #China



7-11要裴洛西滾出台灣?業者回應了https://t.co/4BB89uGZkE pic.twitter.com/g1eyGTKNPc