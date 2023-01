Localizan 171 posibles tumbas de niños indígenas en Canadá

TW: readers may be triggered by the recount of Indian Residential Schools. 24h Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.



The Anishinabek Nation stands in solidarity with Wauzhushk Onigum FN — Gaawiin nchke gda’aasii (You Are Not Alone). We are Indigenous, we are strong. #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/t60xGVaQ0y