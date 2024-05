Banda criminal ataca y ocupa estación de policía en Haití

This TikTok video shows multiple vehicles on fire at the police station in Gressier, located on the western edge of Port-au-Prince. This is the 25th police station in Haiti to fall under gang control, per @SPNH_17. Coordinates: 18.5408, -72.5268.https://t.co/cKfMvJwsLc pic.twitter.com/3Z6hcP6HcP