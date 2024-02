Autoridad Palestina llama a Hamás a cerrar acuerdo con Israel

“The scenario we long dreaded is unraveling at alarming speed. More than 1/2 of #Gaza's pop.- well over 1 million ppl - are crammed in #Rafah,staring death in the face: They have little to eat, hardly any access to medical care, nowhere to sleep,nowhere safe to go” @UNReliefChief https://t.co/oGm0Gqux4U