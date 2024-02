Australia llama a cesar persecución contra Julian Assange

Day X is here: the last chance in the British courts to stop Julian Assange’s extradition



Protest to defend a free press.



20 February and 21 February



Time: 8.30am

Place: Royal Courts of Justice, London WC2A 2LL



Click here to register your attendance:https://t.co/8N6bsrPAbC pic.twitter.com/l3Zg347ueA