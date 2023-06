Estudio revela aumento de arsenal nuclear operativo en el orbe

Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12 512 warheads in January 2023, about 9576 were in military stockpiles for potential use—86 more than in January 2022. Russia���� and the USA���� together possess almost 90% of all nuclear weapons.



