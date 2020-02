Aumenta a 2.236 cifra de muertos por coronavirus en China

889 new cases of #COVID19 reported on Chinese mainland on Thursday, 2,109 discharged and 118 more deaths. Latest figures:



- 75,465 total confirmed cases, another 68 in HK, 10 in Macao and 24 in Taiwan

- 2,236 deaths

- 18,264 recovered

- 11,633 in critical condition pic.twitter.com/dnRkaTcqxp