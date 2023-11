Ascienden a 60 los periodistas asesinados en la Franja de Gaza

Sari Mansour and Hassouna Isleem were martyred due to the #Israeli bombing of Al-Bureij Camp in Gaza Strip. It is noteworthy that dozens of #journalists were martyred during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip.



