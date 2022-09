Arrancan referéndums de anexión a Rusia en Donetsk y Lugansk

⚡️MOSCOW, Residents of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, will cast their ballots in referendums on accession to Russia between September 23 and 27. - Per TASS



#ReferendumNOW pic.twitter.com/3BT1P94p4r