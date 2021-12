Alertan sobre aumento de ventas en industria armamentista en 2020

There were 26 European companies ranked in the Top 100 in 2020:



UK 7

France 6

Germany 4

Italy 2

Trans-European 2

Norway 1

Poland 1

Spain 1

Sweden 1

Ukraine 1



They accounted for 21% of total Top 100 arms sales or $109 billion ➡️ https://t.co/OFqQB3MCOM pic.twitter.com/bd8hlGcUBl