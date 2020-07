Reportan muerte de elefantes en Botsuana por causas desconocidas

Northern Botswana elephant graveyard: mystery death toll rises to 400!

We they’re dying near waterholes, no samples are being allowed out of the country for testing. This is a DISASTER and we’re not getting any answers. @OfficialMasisi?��

����RT

Read more https://t.co/3lxEzVs7Ei pic.twitter.com/dIrJc0qPBY