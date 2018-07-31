Venezuela and Grenada Reinforce Ties of Bilateral Cooperation

Venezuela has managed to conclude strategic cooperation agreements with more than three Caribbean countries.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell, in the framework of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Arreaza met with Mitchel in St. George's, capital of Grenada, where they established a working table, as part of the diplomatic tour of the Venezuelan minister for the Caribbean.

"Venezuela and the Caribbean strengthen ties of strategic cooperation (...) strengthening ties of cooperation and friendship with Caribbean brothers", quoted a Twitter publication of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

Canciller Jorge Arreaza @jaarreaza sostiene reunión de trabajo con el primer ministro de Grenada, Keith Mitchell, luego de su paso por Dominica. ¡Venezuela y el Caribe potencian lazos de cooperación estratégica!#14AñosDeporteYSalud pic.twitter.com/3y4LDZ053h — Cancillería ���� (@CancilleriaVE) July 31, 2018

Arreaza arrived in Grenada after his stay in Dominica, where he also met with President Roosevelt Skerrit to specify issues of integration and development framed in the alliances of Petrocaribe and ALBA TCP.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister has visited different Caribbean nations since July 30, until now has managed to consolidate agreements with countries such as Dominica, Saint Lucia and Grenada, with the premise of expanding cooperation and development agreements in the region.