Venezuela Rejects US Attempts to Push a Coup d'Etat

The government demanded Washington to “immediately stop all assaults and threats” against the Venezuelan people, repeating Venezuela was a free and sovereign country, defending its right to peace, stability and democracy.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry rejected Sunday the U.S. interference in domestic affairs of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Francisco Palmieri.

“Neither the U.S. administration nor any of its regional subordinates have any legal or ethical expertise so they can claim to shape the future of the Venezuelan people,” especially “when they are responsible for worsening the issues they inflict to Venezuelans.”

The government also urged Washington to stop bombing “countries in Africa and the Middle East and spend more time instead of improving the situation of populations struggling for survival if they are really eager to persist in being “humanitarian saviors.”

The communique evoked the economic and social situation in Puerto Rico after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, “where until today thousands of people have been forced to abandon their homes because of the negligence of the U.S. white supremacist regime.”