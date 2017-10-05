Venezuela Elections 'Best' in Latin America, Expert Says

Venezuela's electoral system is "100 percent truthful," according to the president of the Council of Electoral Experts in Latin America.

Nicanor Moscoso, president of the Council of Electoral Experts in Latin America, CEELA, has deemed Venezuela's electoral system as being "the best in Latin America." He highlighted its reliability, transparency and auditable character in the lead up to Venezuela's gubernatorial elections on Oct. 15.

Justifying his remarks, Moscoso commented that “the vote is automated” and each machine emits a certificate of how each person voted. “It is the safest method and nobody can manipulate the information given by the voting machine,” Moscoso said.

He added that while electoral observers accompany Venezuela's election auditing process, their work is restricted to the electoral calender and legislative dictates of each country.

Moscoso also said that CEELA has signed an agreement to cooperate with Venezuela's National Election Council, CNE, to help facilitate 15 audits following the gubernatorial elections. Over 200 candidates will run for governor seats in 23 Venezuelan states.

Concerning Venezuela's internal political situation, Moscoso said, "We do not participate in political problems. We believe that this should be done by each country through its policies to solve their own problems.“ He emphasized that representatives from all political parties participating in the elections will take part in the auditing process.

He concluded that Venezuela's electoral environment is “extraordinary” and, having passed all audit tests, is “100 percent truthful.”

The CNE has announced that hundreds of opposition candidates who once opposed and tried to boycott the polls will also participate in the regional elections in mid-October.

Tibisay Lucena, president of the CNE, said that around 800 candidate applications have been processed and that 21 national and 55 regional political organizations have registered for the upcoming elections.