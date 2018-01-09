New Mexican Electoral Process Is the Most Violent of the Century

The figure exceeds the cases registered in 2015, when 21 homicides occurred, a period defined as the most judicialized and violent so far.

The electoral process held in Mexico currently for the elections next July has become the most violent registered so far this century with 25 murders to date.

The first phase officially began last September and was characterized by the murder of 25 municipal and regional politicians.

Among the politicians who have died since the beginning of the process, nine belonged to the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and nine to the Institutional Revolutionary Party, according to local media Excelsior.

Also, two were part of the Citizen Movement (MC) and the National Regeneration Movement (Morena); one from the National Action Party (PAN), one from the Labor Party (PT), one from the New Alliance and one from the Party of the Poor from Guerrero.

The figure exceeds the cases registered in 2015, when 21 homicides occurred, a period that was defined as the most judicialized and violent so far, according to the Special Prosecutor for the Attention of Electoral Crimes (Fepade).

The most recent event was the death of the militant of Morena, Martha Reyes, who died of hypertension after being attacked during a rally of the candidate for the head of the government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, from alleged supporters of the PRD.