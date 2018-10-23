Brazil Elections: Evangelicals Organize in Support of Haddad

Some Evangelicals believe that Haddad's opponent Bolsonaro is inciting violence, inequality, and misery which goes against what is preached in the gospel.

Groups like the Evangelical Front for the Rule of Law, Love Overcomes Hate, and Evangelicals against Bolsonaro, are opposing large neo-Pentecostal churches like the Universal of the Kingdom of God, and the Assembly of God, whose leaders not only declared their support for Bolsonaro, but have unleashed propaganda campaigns and pressured their followers to also vote for the retired army captain.

Heber Rocha Farias, a member of the White Water Baptist Church (IBAB), said the gospel makes it clear that there is no hierarchy amidst brothers, but fundamentalist churches are investing in manipulating the power of leadership, whether in the Church or in the television.

"From a certain point, everything they talk about does not go through reflection, but becomes a slogan," said the priest.

According to the minister Henrique Vieira of the Baptist Church of the Way, in Niteroi (RJ), some churches have organized themselves in the northeast in order to convince evangelicals to vote against Haddad’s Workers’ Party (PT).

In Vieira's opinion, the votes for Bolsonaro represent a profound response to inequality, violence, and misery.

"If we were to be confronted with a pretense of being misled by an ill-informed or ill-intentioned leadership, we would have to assume that the faithful are being diverted from the evangelical faith,” said Pastor Ariovaldo Ramos, one of the founders of the Front of Evangelicals for the Rule of Law. “It is absurd for a person to declare himself supreme agent of the nation and to say that it supports torture. It is a crime against humanity, " he said.

For law student Victoria Gama, one of IBAB's young leadership, the left is beginning to learn how to welcome the evangelical community. In her opinion, more and more evangelicals will identify with this political field.

The Pastor of the Evangelical Church of Lutheran Confession, Anete Roese said after visiting former President Lula da Silva in prison, that evangelical communities seek, “a Brazil where people have the simple right to exist and live, and have that right guaranteed by law, this was the great project of Jesus Christ: to include the people, to listen to the people.”