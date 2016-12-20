Boeing Plane Crash in Colombia, 5 Dead 1 Injured

A cargo plane belonging to Colombian airliner Aerosucre crashed Tuesday, leaving five dead, and one wounded

Five people are dead and another person injured after an Aerosucre cargo plane crashed Tuesday in Puerto Carreño, Colombia.

According to local media, the plane crashed shortly after leaving the German Olano airport, close to the Venezuelan border.

Six people were on board the flight from Puerto Carreño which took off 5.15 pm local time before crashing 5 miles from the airport in an area known as Las Granjas.

"We report that two people were rescued alive, sadly one died in hospital, four more people died at the scene," said Cesar Urueña, director of national aid of Colombian Red Cross.

It is not yet known what was the cause of the accident.

The fatal air crash comes less than a month after 71 passengers died on a chartered flight from Bolivia to Colombia, including 19 members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team.